TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR
TKO, the parent company of WWE, UFC and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), announced a massive multi-day event that will take over Kansas City this April.
This historic affair, facilitated by the Kansas City Sports Commission, will see the T-Mobile Center become the first venue to host a 'TKO Takeover', showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC, and WWE events over a single weekend.
Fans will have the opportunity to experience non-stop action from all three sports and entertainment entities starting with PBR on Thursday, April 24. The event will then continue with UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, April 26 and wrap up with WWE Raw on Monday, April 28.
“Kansas City has collectively hosted dozens of UFC, WWE, and PBR events over the years, and it has become a top destination for each of these respective promotions,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO.
“This is a unique opportunity to showcase these three premier properties in one city at the same time for the benefit of fans and visitors to the area. We thank the Kansas City Sports Commission and the management at T-Mobile Center for making this possible.”
MORE: Chicago Teachers Union Responds To CM Punk's Shirt From WWE Raw
VeChain, a global leader in blockchain solutions, has been UFC’s Official Blockchain Partner since 2022 and has now expanded its commitment to become the inaugural presenting partner of the first ever ‘TKO Takeover’.
Additional details about which WWE Superstars, UFC athletes and PBR bull riders that are scheduled to participate in their respective events will be announced in the coming weeks.
The April 28 episode of Raw will be just eight days removed from the culmination of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
“Kansas City has a great history of hosting world-class events, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition by partnering with three of the biggest brands in the sports and entertainment world,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC.
“These events will generate significant economic impact for our hotels and local businesses, as well as shine a spotlight on Kansas City through broadcast programming and social media.”
MORE: Bron Breakker's Rumored Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41 And The Intercontinental Title
An exclusive all-in-one ticket bundle comprising all three of these thrilling events will go on sale starting Monday, March 3 at 11 a.m. EST/ 10 a.m. CST on AXS.
VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati
Sheamus Signs With New Talent Agency
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?