WWE Announce Superstar Debut For Worlds Collide Show Next Month
El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to make his WWE debut after being confirmed for the upcoming Worlds Collide show in Los Angeles next month.
The show, which will be hosted at the Kia Forum on Saturday, June 7, will feature superstars from WWE, AAA, NXT and TNA and comes only a few months after WWE acquired AAA over WrestleMania 41 weekend in April.
For his match, Vikingo will take on Chad Gable, who has been waging war against luchadores over the past few months. And who has, of course, a striking resemblance physique-wise to El Grande Americano, who had a brief run-in with Vikingo at ringside during his match with Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41.
Vikingo, a former AAA Mega Championship holder, is expected to be featured heavily by WWE as they push their newfound alliance with AAA. The 28-year-old is highly regarded as one of the most can't miss luchadors in the world and has also competed for AEW on several occasions, including an instant classic with Kenny Omega in 2023.
Last night on SmackDown, it was also announced that Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto) will take on the AAA trio of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr, Psycho Clown and Pagano.
World's Collide takes place as part of a huge weekend in LA for WWE in early June, as Money In The Bank will be hosted at the Intuit Dome, which famously also hosted the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, back in January of this year.
