WWE Announces 11 City Tour Ahead Of The 2026 Royal Rumble

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be heading overseas as part of an upcoming 'Road to Royal Rumble' Tour.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes / WWE

WWE and parent company TKO announced Wednesday morning an 11 city 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland.

In addition to several untelevised live events, the tour will bring multiple episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown to Berlin, Dusseldorf, London and Belfast.

This will mark the first time that WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast and Dusseldorf. It will also mark the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.

Date

City

Show

Arena

Thursday, January 8

Leipzig, Germany

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Friday, January 9

Berlin, Germany

WWE SmackDown

Uber Arena

Saturday, January 10

Glasgow, U.K.

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

OVO Hydro

Sunday, January 11

Copenhagen, Denmark

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

Royal Arena

Monday, January 12

Dusseldorf, Germany

WWE Raw

PSD Bank Dome

Tuesday, January 13

Mannheim, Germany

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

SAP Arena

Thursday, January 14

New Castle, U.K.

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

Utilita Arena

Friday, January 16

London, U.K.

WWE SmackDown

OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday, January 17

Gdansk, Poland

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

Ergo Arena

Sunday, January 18

Nottingham, U.K.

Road to Royal Rumble Tour

Motor Point Arena

Monday, January 19

Belfast, Northern Ireland

WWE Raw

The SSE Arena

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are among the Superstars who have been announced for the tour thus far.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is also being advertised, but his status is likely still up in the air.

Rollins is undergoing evaluations for a shoulder injury he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel Saturday night and he is likely headed for surgery, according to recent reports. It's unclear how long he may be out of action and what his injury means for the future of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tickets for the 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time overseas.

Presale opportunities will be available starting on Wednesday, October 29. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.

The Royal Rumble is heading to Saudi Arabia in 2026

Jey Uso
Jey Uso after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble / WWE.com

The 39th annual Royal Rumble will be taking place on Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time that a venue outside of North America will play host to the event.

The show will once again feature the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches, with the winners earning the opportunity to challenge the World Champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jey Uso shocked Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the world watching at home when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match back in February. He would go on to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Charlotte Flair made history this year when she became the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches, but she came up short in her effort to dethrone Tiffany Stratton on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The upcoming 'Road to Royal Rumble' Tour will cover all but three televised events in the lead up to next year's show. Locations for the episodes of SmackDown on January 23 and 30, as well as the episode of WWE Raw on January 26, have yet to be announced.

Published
Rick Ucchino
