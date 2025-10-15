WWE Announces 11 City Tour Ahead Of The 2026 Royal Rumble
WWE and parent company TKO announced Wednesday morning an 11 city 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland.
In addition to several untelevised live events, the tour will bring multiple episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown to Berlin, Dusseldorf, London and Belfast.
This will mark the first time that WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast and Dusseldorf. It will also mark the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.
Date
City
Show
Arena
Thursday, January 8
Leipzig, Germany
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Friday, January 9
Berlin, Germany
WWE SmackDown
Uber Arena
Saturday, January 10
Glasgow, U.K.
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
OVO Hydro
Sunday, January 11
Copenhagen, Denmark
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
Royal Arena
Monday, January 12
Dusseldorf, Germany
WWE Raw
PSD Bank Dome
Tuesday, January 13
Mannheim, Germany
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
SAP Arena
Thursday, January 14
New Castle, U.K.
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
Utilita Arena
Friday, January 16
London, U.K.
WWE SmackDown
OVO Arena Wembley
Saturday, January 17
Gdansk, Poland
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
Ergo Arena
Sunday, January 18
Nottingham, U.K.
Road to Royal Rumble Tour
Motor Point Arena
Monday, January 19
Belfast, Northern Ireland
WWE Raw
The SSE Arena
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are among the Superstars who have been announced for the tour thus far.
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is also being advertised, but his status is likely still up in the air.
Rollins is undergoing evaluations for a shoulder injury he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel Saturday night and he is likely headed for surgery, according to recent reports. It's unclear how long he may be out of action and what his injury means for the future of the World Heavyweight Championship.
Tickets for the 'Road to Royal Rumble' tour will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time overseas.
Presale opportunities will be available starting on Wednesday, October 29. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.
The Royal Rumble is heading to Saudi Arabia in 2026
The 39th annual Royal Rumble will be taking place on Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time that a venue outside of North America will play host to the event.
The show will once again feature the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches, with the winners earning the opportunity to challenge the World Champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jey Uso shocked Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the world watching at home when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match back in February. He would go on to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.
Charlotte Flair made history this year when she became the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches, but she came up short in her effort to dethrone Tiffany Stratton on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The upcoming 'Road to Royal Rumble' Tour will cover all but three televised events in the lead up to next year's show. Locations for the episodes of SmackDown on January 23 and 30, as well as the episode of WWE Raw on January 26, have yet to be announced.
