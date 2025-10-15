Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Elimination Chamber Reportedly Set To Take Place In Major US City

WWE Elimination Chamber is heading to the Second City in 2026.

Zack Heydorn

WWE

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE is reportedly heading back to the United States.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the 2026 event — an annual one for WWE — will be held in Chicago in February. This will mark the first time that Elimination Chamber has taken place in the US since 2021. Prior to that, Elimination Chamber was held in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Canada.

An official date for the show was not revealed.

The Elimination Chamber PLE has become a popular event on the WWE calendar because it has historically taken place close to WrestleMania, but after the Royal Rumble. Because of that slot on the calendar, the Elimination Chamber has featured various championship matches and WrestleMania contender matches that have taken place inside the chamber itself.

2025 featured the biggest Elimination Chamber event in history

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto / WWE

This year's Elimination Chamber PLE was a massive event for WWE. John Cena wrestled on the show as part of his retirement tour and won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket for a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 — a match he would win to become a world champion for a record 17th time.

Cena also made headlines when he turned heel for the first time ever at the event. After winning his chamber match, Cena obliterated Cody Rhodes and seemingly joined sides with The Rock, who had appeared because of a storyline development with Rhodes.

Together, Cena and The Rock — along with Travis Scott — destroyed Rhodes and left him lying in the ring as a beaten mess.

The women's Elimination Chamber match also featured fireworks. Bianca Belair won the match and earned her shot at a championship at WrestleMania, but the fireworks occurred when Jade Cargill made her return and entered the chamber to take out Naomi.

Cargill had been away from WWE because she was injured in a backstage attack. Naomi and Belair had tried to find out who attacked their friend, but Cargill learned that it was Naomi. Cargill ended up taking Naomi out and ruining her opportunity at winning the match.

Chicago has been a hot market for WWE in the past. Most recently, the company ran its 2023 Survivor Series event in the city. This event featured the surprise return of CM Punk after the main event.

Published
Zack Heydorn
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

