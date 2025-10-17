Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces 2025 Holiday Tour Alongside New Raw And SmackDown Dates

The WWE Holiday Tour is on for 2025!

Zack Heydorn

WWE will once again present a special holiday house show tour in 2025.

On Friday, the company announced a new slate of holiday tour dates and brand new dates for Raw and Smackdown inside of that tour. The WWE Holiday Tour has become a staple part of the WWE calendar year and is now an annual event for the company.

"WWE today announced seven new dates for Raw and SmackDown, as well as 10 live events as part of the company’s annual Holiday Tour. Tickets for each live event will go on  Friday, October 24, at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, October 22,  10am local until Thursday, October 23, at 11:59pm local."

The announced holiday tour and corresponding Raw and Smackdown dates look like this:

  • 12/5 - Smackdown - Austin, Texas
  • 12/12 - Smackdown - Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
  • 12/15 - WWE Raw - Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • 12/19 - Smackdown - Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • 12/26 - Holiday Tour - Baltimore, Maryland
  • 12/27 - Holiday Tour - Tampa, Florida
  • 12/27 - Holiday Tour - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 12/28 - Holiday Tour - Jacksonville, Florida
  • 12/28 - Holiday Tour - Rochester, New York
  • 12/29 - WWE Raw - Orlando, Florida
  • 12/30 - Holiday Tour - Ft. Myers, Florida
  • 12/30 - Holiday Tour - Detroit, Michigan
  • 1/1- Holiday Tour - Syracuse, Michigan
  • 1/2 - Smackdown - Brooklyn, New York
  • 1/3 - Holiday Tour - Worcester, Massachusetts
  • 1/4 - Holiday Tour - Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • 1/5 - WWE Raw - Buffalo, New York

TKO Group Brings New Holiday Schedule To WWE

Under the new TKO Group regime, the WWE calendar has slowed during the holidays. Currently, Survivor Series in San Diego is the last official scheduled PLE of the year. That event takes place on November 29 from inside Petco Park.

The final major event of the 2025 WWE calendar year is Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Tickets for that event went on sale this week and will feature John Cena is final WWE match ever.

Cena has spent the entirety of 2025 on a retirement tour and December 13 is the final spot on that tour. Cena's opponent for that night and his final match have not been announced at this time.

Reports indicate that Gunther is a top choice to be John Cena's final opponent. Other final opponent options include Brock Lesnar — who Cena recently lost to at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN. Throughout Cena's retirement tour run, he's faced old foes like Randy Orton, CM Punk, R-Truth, and Zayn, but also has developed new rivalries with Cody Rhodes.

Cena and Rhodes wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and SummerSlam in New Jersey. Cena won the WrestleMania encounter and Rhodes was victorious at SummerSlam.

