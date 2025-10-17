WWE Announces 2025 Holiday Tour Alongside New Raw And SmackDown Dates

WWE today announced seven new dates for #WWERaw and #SmackDown, as well as 10 live events as part of the company’s annual Holiday Tour!



Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10am local via https://t.co/gqwBY18Zg5.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/xqz5EYnb4g pic.twitter.com/p66ssgylSy