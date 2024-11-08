Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Details For Elimination Chamber - Date, Location, Ticket Pre-Sale Information & More

The annual stop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will be in Toronto when Elimination Chamber takes place in March next year.

WWE Elimination Chamber is heading back to Canada
WWE Elimination Chamber is heading back to Canada / WWE

WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is heading back across the border. The Rogers Centre in Toronto will host the annual stop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year on Saturday, March 1.

This is second year in a row that Elimination Chamber will be held in an international stadium and the event's second trip to Canada in three years.

“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025.”

Elimination Chamber 2025 will mark WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, which was headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan.

Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location giving fans the chance for premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. You can sign up for exclusive presale access here.

There's no word yet on when tickets will go on sale to the general public.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

