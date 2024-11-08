WWE Announces Details For Elimination Chamber - Date, Location, Ticket Pre-Sale Information & More
WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is heading back across the border. The Rogers Centre in Toronto will host the annual stop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year on Saturday, March 1.
This is second year in a row that Elimination Chamber will be held in an international stadium and the event's second trip to Canada in three years.
“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025.”
Elimination Chamber 2025 will mark WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, which was headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan.
Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location giving fans the chance for premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. You can sign up for exclusive presale access here.
There's no word yet on when tickets will go on sale to the general public.
