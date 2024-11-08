WWE SmackDown Preview (11/8/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A lot has happened since last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. All roster stars were on hand for Crown Jewel and Raw, which both emanated from Saudi Arabia. There are a lot of excellent narratives in play due to the fallout of those Saudi shows. Let's get into it.
MORE: WWE SmackDown Results (11/1): Results For The Crown Jewel 2024 Go-Home Show
The OG Bloodline Reunion
Roman Reigns and The Usos finally stood in solidarity before their Crown Jewel match-up with the new Bloodline. Sami Zayn feigned alignment with Solo Sikoa and his family henchmen only to hit Sikoa with an exploder suplex and unite the original Bloodline. Despite that, a Zayn and Reigns miscue led to Sikoa pinning Reigns.
The next night on Raw, Zayn walked away from an OG Bloodline reunion until Jey Uso told him he was family, hoping Zayn could make it to SmackDown to discuss their issues. Jimmy doesn't want Zayn involved but where does Reigns stand on it? And how will the new Bloodline respond to an OG Bloodline reunion?
Cody's Next Challenge?
Cody Rhodes defeated the Austrian monster, Gunther, at Crown Jewel. With a new championship ring on his finger, and the WWE Championship on his waist, what challenger waits in the wings for Rhodes? Kevin Owens and Randy Orton certainly would like a shot, but they have each other to contend with after a violent brawl at Crown Jewel. Perhaps a three-way is on the horizon?
Is It Tiffy's Time?
Tiffany Stratton was unable to cash in her briefcase at Crown Jewel, and her frenemy status with Nia Jax is frayed to the point of just being her enemy. With Jax losing the Crown Jewel Championship match to Liv Morgan, Stratton and Jax are on a collision course that may turn ugly on SmackDown.
The MCMG Effect
The Motor City Machine Guns will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect, which will certainly, most definitely lead to a match with Waller and Austin Theory.
Match Card (Announced)
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear
WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect
Sami Zayn in-ring segment with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso
How To Watch SmackDown Tonight:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Peacock (Next day)