WWE Announces Details On Upcoming NXT New Year's Evil Event
NXT New Year's Evil has become a staple event for the WWE developmental brand in recent years, but 2025 will see the show launch into a new stratosphere.
The company announced on Wednesday morning that the 2025 New Year's Evil episode of NXT will air live from the The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday January 7. This is the first episode of NXT in 2025.
WWE today announced that New Year’s Evil will take place at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7. The special episode will kick off the new year of NXT programming live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.- WWE Press Release
Tickets for New Year’s Evil will go on sale Wednesday, December 18 at 10am PT/1pm ET via www.shineauditoriumcom or www.axs.com. The official presale will begin Tuesday, December 17 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/nye-2025-presale-registration.
After the NXT Deadline PLE over the weekend, two matches are official for the show. Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship against Oba Femi. Femi was a surprise entrant into the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match at Deadline and won. The victory earned him a shot at the championship.
Same thing in the women's division. At New Year's Evil, Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Guilia. Like Femi, Guilia won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline to earn her shot at the championship.
No other matches for the show have been announced at this time.
