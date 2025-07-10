WWE Announces First Ever Partnership With Maybelline New York Ahead Of Evolution
WWE and the number one cosmetic brand in the world have announced a brand new partnership that will see Maybelline New York become the first-ever 'Official Cosmetics Partner' on World Wrestling Entertainment.
The new agreement commences with Maybelline serving as the Presenting Partner of WWE Evolution. The all-women's Premium Live Event returns for the first time in seven years this Sunday, July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
“WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster," said Brit Santypal,
TKO Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing.
Evolution is set to feature dozens of incredibly talented performers including, but certainly not limited to, Women's World Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus.
"Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said President of Maybelline New York Amy Whang. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight."
In addition to the designation of Presenting Partner at Evolution, Maybelline will receive center mat ring branding, a custom vignette and social media integrations during the show. The partnership and activation strategy were developed in collaboration with Beauty Co-Lab, L’Oréal’s media agency of record.
"Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture — connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Delphine Hernoux, CEO, Beauty Co-Lab. “At Beauty Co-Lab, we’re proud to have helped shape this milestone partnership with WWE, which reflects the kind of innovative thinking that keeps the brand ahead of the curve."
WWE Evolution goes live this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix Internationally.
