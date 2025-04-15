WWE Announces New Cody Rhodes Podcast
Like every other pro wrestler out there, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is starting his own podcast.
Rhodes, who will main event WrestleMania 41 against John Cena this weekend, will be launching the bi-weekly "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" show, a podcast co-produced by WWE and Fanatics. Rhodes will interview WWE wrestlers and legends while they share a beverage (specifically, the WWE-sponsored Wheatley Vodka).
The company announced the news in a press release Tuesday, sharing some insight on what fans can expect.
The podcast expands on the Rhodes-led digital franchise which launched in July 2024 and featured interviews with Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and others, as “The American Nightmare” traversed the country in his Wheatley-wrapped tour bus. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers.- WWE
The title of the show is, of course, borrowed from Rhodes' catchphrase. Other guests on the previous video series included The Miz, Bayley, LA Knight, and R-Truth.
The first episode of the new podcast will debut on an unannounced date later this month, and the company said in the release new episodes will be available wherever you get your podcasts every other week.
Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion since winning the title from Roman Reigns a year ago at WrestleMania XL. Cena, meanwhile, will look to set what is recognized as the modern-day championship reign record, aiming for title run No. 17 with a win Sunday.
