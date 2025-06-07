WWE Announces Return Of King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments
The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are making their return after Saturday's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
Raw and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made that joint announcement during Friday's episode of SmackDown and there will be some changes to the tournaments this year.
16 Superstars will once again be battling it out for the right to be called King and Queen, but instead of four rounds of singles matches, the opening round contests will consist of four Fatal 4-Way matches with the winners getting a pass straight to the semi-final round.
The tournaments will then become co-branded singles competitions with the four remaining Superstars having the opportunity to punch their tickets to the finals at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28.
In addition to crowns and bragging rights, the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring winners will earn themselves at shot at their brand's World Championship at SummerSlam.
This is the second consecutive year that these tournaments will carry that stipulation. Both Gunther and Nia Jax were able to cash in on their opportunities last year in Cleveland and walked away as the new World Heavyweight and WWE Women's Champion, respectively.
The tournaments are set to get underway next week, but no competitors have been announced at this time.
