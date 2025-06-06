TNA Champion Trick Williams Reveals Thoughts On AEW Wrestlers Leaving For WWE (Exclusive)
WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams knows a thing or two about navigating work in different companies.
The former NXT Champion became TNA World Champion after beating Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground, marking the first time an active WWE performer has held the TNA World title. He is set to defend the championship against Elijah Friday night at Against All Odds.
The wrestling world is fluid these days, and this year, WWE has had two major debuts from AEW in the NXT system. Ricky Starks showed up in February and became Ricky Saints, while former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May made her first NXT appearance this past week shortly after wrapping up with Tony Khan's promotion.
While Williams has become a face synonymous with NXT the last several years, he's open to wrestlers from the outside making their way into the system. He spoke with The Takedown on SI earlier this week about a variety of topics, but was asked specifically about the likes of May and Saints jumping to NXT.
"Yeah, I mean to this, I never hate on a man or a woman for getting their shot. You know what I mean?" he told The Takedown. "Because the same way I say, 'Hey, I was a walk-on and this is how I got treated because I wasn't invited to the building.' Or I was the outsider walking in. I mean, I would be a super hypocrite by saying, 'Hey, somebody else doesn't deserve to shine because I'm from somewhere else.'"
"Shoutout to Ricky Saints, Santa Maria may shout out to everybody who's getting theirs by any means. At least you think you deserve it, you know what I mean?"
While Saints has spent the last several months integrating into the WWE system (he may even be main roster-bound soon), May's addition to the NXT women's division could be a significant one. She debuted in the fall of 2023 for AEW, and quickly ascended the card into a prominent role alongside "Timeless" Toni Storm. She defeated Storm at last year's All In show in London, becoming AEW Women's Champion in less than a year after first appearing.
Williams admits he doesn't know much about her, but warned that the NXT women's division is one of the most competitive in wrestling.
"I mean, I don't know yet," he said after being asked for his thoughts on May's debut. "I mean, I'm not familiar with the game. I haven't seen her before. I mean, I just saw her yesterday pop up."
"I mean, I know that she's walking into one of the most talented women's rosters of all the wrestling. I know Lash Legend has been waiting a long time for her shot, so I'd like to see what Mariah May got, a lot up against Lash Legend. That's a stallion right there," Williams said. "Let's see. Let's see if she really matches up to the top dogs."
May is expected to get a new name in WWE shortly, though it has not been revealed as of yet.
The Takedown on SI will have more from our conversation with Williams throughout the week. You can watch it starting Friday afternoon on our YouTube channel.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
BREAKING: R-Truth Announces WWE Release
Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'