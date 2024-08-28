WWE Premium Live Event Format Expected to Stick Around
Ever since Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as the Chief Content Officer in WWE during the summer of 2022, the cards for Premium Live Events have mostly followed a similar format to when The Game was running the show in NXT.
With the exception of WrestleMania and SummerSlam, which will also be moving to a two night event starting in 2026, most PLE's have had around five matches on the card. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that company reps are very happy with how that format works out and it's not expected to change any time soon.
An added benefit to the shorter shows, according to Ross Sapp, is that they allow Levesque to 'stack' both Raw and SmackDown with major matches. Something that has been especially useful when Smackdown is hosted in the same city as the following night's PLE.
A prime example would be this coming Friday night in Berlin, Germany when Nia Jax is scheduled to put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight. L.A. Knight has also issued an open challenge to any SmackDown Superstar that wants a shot at his United States Championship.
The card for Bash in Berlin this Saturday afternoon is currently scheduled to have, you guessed it, five matches:
- Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens
- Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Champion against Randy Orton
- Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
For what it's worth, NXT No Mercy this Sunday night has a six match card. One of those matches will feature Roxanne Perez defending her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with The Prodigy this week and you can read all about our conversation here.
