WWE Raw Preview (5/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The go-home edition of WWE Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Paul Heyman’s dangerous alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have run wild on the red brand since WrestleMania 41, and they will look to complete another assignment on this particular episode.
Rollins had Breakker attack World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso on last week’s Raw, and now Breakker and Jey are set for a non-title showdown.
However, the numbers game may not be in the advantage of Heyman’s faction, as CM Punk and Sami Zayn figure to once again step up to protect their friend if Rollins or Heyman decide to interfere.
There is a lot of stake for Jey and Breakker in their match, but the same can be said for the participants in the two Money in the Bank Qualifying matches.
WWE has yet to announce the participants for Men's and Women's Money in the Bank qualifiers on Raw, but it should be a an intriguing group of superstars who are aiming for gold.
Two superstars have already qualified on SmackDown, as Alexa Bliss is the first to join the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix to score a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
WWE Money in the Bank will take place on June 7 in Los Angeles, and there figure to be more announcements for upcoming qualifiers for both matches.
Elsewhere, Logan Paul will appear ahead of his Saturday Night's Main Event match against Jey for the World Heavyweight Championship, AJ Styles and Penta team up to face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, and Sheamus aims for back-to-back wins against A-Town Down Under as he goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Greenville:
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker
As the World Champion, Jey knew there would be lots of WWE superstars coming after him. However, it has been an absolute grind one month into his title reign, with not only the likes of Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Gunther all aiming for the belt, but also a longtime rival in Breakker.
These two had a few memorable matches for the Intercontinental Championship last year, and both find themselves in the most prominent role of their careers. Can the champion regain momentum ahead of his Saturday Night’s Main Event clash with Paul? Or will Rollins and Breakker have even more confidence in their plans for WWE domination before facing CM Punk and Sami Zayn on Saturday?
Logan Paul To Appear
Paul has said that WWE is going to let him cook on Raw. What could that mean for Jey ahead of their Saturday Night's Main Event match...and Jey's non-title match against Breakker. After a sneak attack on the champion two weeks ago, there's no doubt that Paul likely has something interesting in store to try to gain the upper hand in their feud.
AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
Styles and Penta have both been chasing Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio and his Intercontinental Championship, but as usual, Balor and McDonagh find themselves at the center of it all. Both men have interfered and had interactions with Styles and Penta in recent weeks, so there the frustration could boil over between these four superstars…with Dominik and Carlito perhaps having something to say about how the match unfolds.
Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller
Sheamus made his return to Raw a few weeks ago, where he defeated Austin Theory. Next up is the other member of A-Town Down Under in Waller, who seemed amused at his partner getting set up to be walloped by “The Celtic Warrior.” There have also been teases of dissension between Theory and Waller, so that’s worth watching in Sheamus’ attempt for the clean sweep against the tag team duo.
Money in the Bank Qualifying matches (Participants TBD)
The Men's and Women's Money in the Bank qualifiers begin for Raw, and there will be a lot at stake for all the competitors in each of the Triple Threat Matches. Which of them can capitalize on a career-defining opportunity to move one step closer to a championship of their choosing?
Drew McIntyre had an unsuccessful cash-in at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, but Tiffany Stratton made the most of her victory by going on to defeat Nia Jax earlier this year to win the WWE Women's Championship. Can the winners of these two qualifying matches replicate Stratton's success?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night RawT
WWE Raw Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Match Card (Announced):
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match
Logan Paul to appear
AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller
Money in the Bank Qualifying matches (Participants TBD)
