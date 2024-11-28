WWE Confirms Another Major Event For John Cena's Retirement Tour
WWE has officially announced another date on John Cena's retirement tour.
With a post on X on Tuesday, November 27, WWE confirmed that Cena will be at WWE Elimination Chamber, held on March 1st, and that it would be Cena's "last time ever" in Toronto.
The time is NOW! 🚨
Don't miss @JohnCena's LAST TIME EVER in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. Register here for pre-sale info ⤵️
🎟️ https://wwe.com/ec-2025-presale-registration
Cena announced his retirement tour back in July with a surprise appearance at the Money In The Bank PLE. He later revealed more details in an interview with Collider, saying:
I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January, and I’ll end it in December. It’s gonna be right around 36 dates, around the world, to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”
Cena now has three confirmed dates on the calendar for 2025: WWE Raw's Netflix debut, which will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6th. The Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for February 1st and will take place at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. And now Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place March 1st at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
