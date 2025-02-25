WWE Drops New Hardy Boyz Merch As Rumors Swirl About Additional Appearances
The Hardy Boyz are back in WWE, albeit under contract with a different company, but momentum appears to be building for an extended stay for both Matt and Jeff Hardy.
The TNA World Tag Team Champions will be competing on tonight's episode of NXT in Cincinnati, OH when they face Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of the No Quarter Catch Crew.
WWEShop has now dropped a new Hardy Boyz t-shirt ahead of their return to the company, with rumors circling that this will be far from a one and done for Team Xtreme.
Insider X account WrestleVotes and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful are reporting that there is optimism within WWE that Matt and Jeff will make multiple future appearances for the company. Both in NXT and up on the main roster.
"Internally, there’s buzz that this is just the beginning, with creative sources optimistic the legendary duo will have a main roster program sometime this spring / summer."- WrestleVotes on X
Per the reports, The Hardys are under contract with TNA until late 2025, but the new official partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling that launched in January is allowing them to return to WWE after nearly four and five years away.
It's not clear at this time who the Hardys could work with on the main roster in WWE, but there have been teases of a showdown with NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom at some point in the future.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?
Carmella Promises To 'Tell Her Side' Soon After Reported WWE Departure
Former WWE Star Grateful Becky Lynch Pushed To Work With Her During NXT Title Run