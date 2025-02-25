Former WWE Star Grateful Becky Lynch Pushed To Work With Her During NXT Title Run
Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Champion for just 42 days in the fall of 2023, but if The Man proved one thing during her run, it's that what you do with the time you have with the title is vastly more important than the number of days you hold on to it.
Big Time Becks has often been lauded for her efforts to highlight underused talent on the roster during her long overdue reign as NXT Women's Championship.
In addition to a number of showdowns that helped solidify Tiffany Stratton as a main event star, and eventually putting over her fellow Irishwoman Lyra Valkyria, Lynch defended the gold on the main roster against the likes of Indi Hartwell, Natalya, and Tegan Nox.
"She’s such a nice person. She asked for all the people that she wanted to work with, which is wild, for her to even go, 'I want to work with Nixon.'”
Nixon Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox, is no longer in WWE. She was released this past November and is set to make her return to the ring for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling in May.
Newell sat down with Metro UK this week and said that while her latest run with WWE ultimately didn't work out, she will forever be grateful to Becky Lynch for offering her that opportunity.
‘I think it was a case of Becky wanted to work with me, so I did," Newell said with a smile. "I was hoping it would go somewhere. I was hoping people would go, 'Oh, she can actually wrestle. Like, let’s give her something'”.
The Welsh native did receive praise for her performance that night, but felt she could have done even better if given the pro wrestling equivalent of a mulligan.
"I think that’s one of the few times that my nerves got the better than me in a match. So, I would have loved to have been able to run that back."
That chance to be welcomed back to the 'Big Time' never materialized for Newell. She's gone on record saying a number of factors contributed to her lack of use in WWE, most notably a fairly large disconnect from the character of Tegan Nox to who she truly is as a person and performer.
At the end of the day, however, it's always a numbers game in WWE.
"There’s so many people in that company that it’s hard to get on your feet and running unless something insane happens. I just don’t think it was my time," Newell said. "That entire situation with Becky was just mind blowing, and something that I will hold very dear to me, not just the rest of my career, but for the rest of my life."
