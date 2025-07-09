Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Bringing Friday Night SmackDown To Big 12 Football Markets This Fall

WWE and the Big 12 Conference have officially announced an expansion of their partnership that will bring SmackDown to several college cities this fall.

Rick Ucchino

Cam Skattebo poses with the WWE Most Valuable Player Belt
Cam Skattebo poses with the WWE Most Valuable Player Belt / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

WWE and the Big 12 Conference announced an expansion of their multi-faceted partnership Wednesday morning that will see four episodes of Friday Night SmackDown broadcast from Big 12 markets on the eve of conference games this upcoming football season.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic first broke this story back in May.

This expanded partnership with the Big 12 will officially kick off on Friday, August 22 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 30th year of Big 12 Football will then get underway with a Week 0 matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, August 23 at Aviva Stadium.

Undertaker
Undertaker & Quinn Ewers at Big 12 Title Game / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The other three Big 12 markets that will host Friday Night SmackDown this football season include Cincinnati, Tempe and Salt Lake City.

  • Friday, August 22 – SmackDown at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland (Iowa State vs. Kansas State on Saturday, August 23)
  • Friday, October 3 – SmackDown at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio (Iowa State at Cincinnati on Saturday, October 4)
  • Friday, October 24 – SmackDown at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona (Houston at Arizona State on Saturday, October 25)
  • Friday, October 31 – SmackDown at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (Cincinnati at Utah on Saturday, November 1)

No ticket information for these shows has been released at this time. We will update you once those details become available.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (7/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Tony Khan Gives Definitive Answer On Whether Mercedes Moné Has AEW Creative Control

Tony Khan Provides Update On Dr Britt Baker's AEW Status Ahead Of All In Texas

Charlotte Flair Reveals Truth About The Relationship Between WWE's Four Horsewomen

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino