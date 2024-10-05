Wrestling On FanNation

New WWE Raw Netflix Logo Appears To Leak Ahead of January Move

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE Raw moving to two hours in October
WWE Raw moving to two hours in October / WWE

A new logo for WWE Raw appears to have been leaked on packaging for WWE Mattel action figures.

The logo, spotted by @Berserker1973 on Main Event 2-Pack action figures, is a departure from the current all red Raw logo. The design shows 'RAW' written in white capital letters between two red lines with the Netflix logo above in the right hand corner.

As WWE generally unveils new logos at events and on social media first, as they recently did when they revealed the new NXT logo, theme song and title belts, it's assumed that this wasn't intentional.

Monday Night Raw is set to leave linear TV for the first time in 31 years in January, moving to streaming giant Netflix in a move reportedly worth $500 million per year.

