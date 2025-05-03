WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley Says He Wants To Bring Back Reverend D-Von Character
In 2002, the wrestling world was introduced, briefly, to Reverend D-Von. D-Von Dudley was still testifying, but this time with an actual collection box and clerical collar.
Alongside a pre-Evolution Batista, then serving as a Deacon, Reverend D-Von was not long for this world, as the gimmick lasted just a few very weird months before D-Von was back smashing tables alongside Bubba Ray by Survivor Series 2002.
However, despite the less than warm response from congregations across the country back in '02, D-Von has admitted he would welcome the opportunity to rattle the collection box again. Only this time from the sidelines rather than in the ring.
After being asked by Trick Williams to reprise the character for a music video, ahead of Williams' 'Devil's Playground' match against Ethan Page at last year's NXT Halloween Havoc show, D-Von has revealed the Reverend could make a comeback if the opportunity presents itself.
During his latest YouTube video, D-Von explained, "So one of the things I was happy about was that in NXT, Trick Williams called me and wanted me to do a video with him getting ready for his match.
"So when he called me, he said, 'D-Von, you did the Reverend D-Von character, and I loved it. I would love for you to come in this video and do exactly what you did back then.'
"I was ecstatic. I was like, 'Yes, I get a chance to showcase what the Reverend D-Von character was all about to the new generation of fans.' It was a great response. It was something that the fans were really enjoying, because this was something that I really felt that I never got my just due for, because I thought the character was doing really well.
"Again, I look back on it. I don't think it was my failure. I think it was the company that didn't let it really breathe and let it happen, hopefully one day I'll be able to come back as Reverend D-Von, but without being in the ring."
H/T Fightful for the transcription
