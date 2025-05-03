WWE Parts Ways With Shotzi After Not Renewing Her Contract
WWE will not renew the contract of Shotzi.
Fightful is reporting that the company and star will not be doing further business together after the company officially decided not to bring her back once her contract expires. The report indicates that it was an expected move -- one that Shotzi was ready for.
Shotzi was a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon -- now known as Athena in AEW and ROH. Shotzi took to social media to address her future, after news surrounding her contract broke.
"I am more than grateful for the wild ride," Shotzi wrote. "Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud."
Shotzi has been with the WWE since 2019 and has been a part of a lot during her time with the company. She wrestled in the Royal Rumble for the first time in 2020, hosted Halloween Havoc, and participated in the first-ever Women's War Games match.
Shotzi joined the WWE main roster in 2021 as part of a tag team with Tegan Nox. She had intermittent appearances on the show in a variety of different mid-card roles, but was sidelined due to a torn ACL. She returned to the company on the NXT brand at the end of last year.
WWE released a large batch of talent on Friday incuding Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and others. They also made significant changes to the business side of the company earlier this week.
