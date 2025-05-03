Iyo Sky And Roxanne Perez React To Recent WWE Releases
Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Iyo Sky, and former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, have both posted their first public reactions to the recent WWE releases.
Sky took to X and posted a heartfelt tribute to Dakota Kai, who was part of the releases on Friday.
"She is so sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and a beautiful woman," Sky wrote. "My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you."
Kai and Sky were a part of the Damage CNTRL team along with Bayley. Together, they held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Roxanne Perez took to her socials to post a tribute for Cora Jade. Jade was released on Friday as well.
MORE: WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025
Perez simply posted "wrestlesoulmate for life" and accompanied that post with various pictures of her and Jade. Both women had history together in NXT. They were the tag team champions, but also feuded as rivals over the NXT Women's Championship.
Kai and Jade were amongst a large batch of releases that were announced on Friday. Jade never made it to the WWE main roster, but Kai spent a significant amount of time there. Most recently, Kai competed in the finals of the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament, but lost to current champion, Lyra Valkyria.
Iyo Sky has been on a strong run as WWE Women's World Champion on Raw. She successfully defended her championship against both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [5/2/25]: Naomi Stands Tall As WWE Women's Title Scene Heats Up
Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE Reveals Official SummerSlam 2025 Poster