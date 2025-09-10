Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Hall of Famer Left With Black Eye After Incident At Airport

The WWE legend ended up with a black eye

He may have been retired from in-ring competition for decades now, but the Million Dollar Man is still taking bumps.

Although, presumably, Ted DiBiase was feeling substantially less than a million dollars after hitting the deck at Atlanta airport recently.

Million Dollar Man Left With Black Eye After Accident in Atlanta

Ted DiBias
Speaking on his podcast, Everybody's Got A Pod, the former WWE Tag Team Champion explained how he'd gone face first onto the floor at Atlanta Airport after tripping over a kid who had been playing in front of him.

“It wasn’t a bump that I intended to take. I was hustling through the Atlanta airport and as I was getting to the gate, there were some kids there, and they were playing around. Kids being kids. I’m walking and I can’t describe how it happened, but one of them fell right in front of me and I had no choice. I did a face bump and went down. "

Ted DiBiase

The face first bump resulted in DiBiase coming away from the incident with a black eye and some pretty severe bruising around his ribs.

"My glasses were a little affected by it. I went down hard, buddy. The gate attendant came to me. I got a little bit of a black eye. The rest of it is my right side. I had it checked out. I didn’t break anything, but I have had a broken rib before. Even though there is nothing broken, I got a really good bruise. It’s so sore."

Ted DiBiase (H/T Fightful)

DiBiase Was One of Wrestling's Biggest Heels

DiBiase, a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, not only in WWE but also Mid-South Wrestling under Cowboy Bill Watts as well as the Georgia territory.

DiBiase gained a reputation as one of the biggest heels in the business during this decade, feuding with the likes of Junkyard Dog and Jim Duggan in Mid-South then 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan in WWE.

The Million Dollar Man proved to be one of Vince McMahon's most successful creations, breathing new life into DiBiase as a performer and allowing him to also flourish as a manager, running the Million Dollar Corporation into the mid '90s before he would depart for WCW, where DiBiase would become an integral early part of the New World Order, alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

DiBiase would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. He has made sporadic appearances on WWE television, including NXT over the last few years.

