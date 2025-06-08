Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025
The Man is the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Becky Lynch was able to add to her already Hall of Fame resume by defeating Lyra Valkyria Saturday night at Money in the Bank. The mentor was finally able to topple her protégé after utilizing Valkyria's tights to leverage a roll up three count.
The victory for Lynch means that this rivalry can continue a little while longer, which is very good thing considering this match was their second consecutive certified banger.
Had Valkyria defeated The Man for a third time in her career, Becky would never have been able to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the rest of Lyra's reign. Instead, Valkyria was forced to admit defeat by raising Lynch's hand.
Valkyria was a woman of her word and did just that, but it wasn't enough for Lynch. The Man made Lyra raise her hand at all four sides of the ring, before requesting her new title belt be placed around her waist. The former champion had enough at that point and dumped Becky with a German suplex, much to the delight of the crowd packed into the Intuit Dome.
Valkyria then picked Lynch up and delivered a Nightwing before walking out with her head held high. These two appear to be far from done with one another.
Earlier in the night, Naomi outlasted Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia to win the Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase. Dominik Mysterio was also successful in defending the Men's Intercontinental Championship against AAA's Octagón Jr.
