Wrestling On FanNation

Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

The Man finally defeated Lyra Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Rick Ucchino

Becky Lynch wins at MITB
Becky Lynch wins at MITB / WWE.com

The Man is the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Becky Lynch was able to add to her already Hall of Fame resume by defeating Lyra Valkyria Saturday night at Money in the Bank. The mentor was finally able to topple her protégé after utilizing Valkyria's tights to leverage a roll up three count.

The victory for Lynch means that this rivalry can continue a little while longer, which is very good thing considering this match was their second consecutive certified banger.

Had Valkyria defeated The Man for a third time in her career, Becky would never have been able to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the rest of Lyra's reign. Instead, Valkyria was forced to admit defeat by raising Lynch's hand.

Valkyria was a woman of her word and did just that, but it wasn't enough for Lynch. The Man made Lyra raise her hand at all four sides of the ring, before requesting her new title belt be placed around her waist. The former champion had enough at that point and dumped Becky with a German suplex, much to the delight of the crowd packed into the Intuit Dome.

Valkyria then picked Lynch up and delivered a Nightwing before walking out with her head held high. These two appear to be far from done with one another.

Earlier in the night, Naomi outlasted Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia to win the Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase. Dominik Mysterio was also successful in defending the Men's Intercontinental Championship against AAA's Octagón Jr.

MORE: WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso are set to close the show, after the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match wraps up.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results [6/7/25]: Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship

The Miz Addresses Internet Rumors And His Standing With WWE

Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match

WWE and AAA Fans Are Loving Corey Graves' Commentary on Worlds Collide

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE