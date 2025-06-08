WWE Officially Confirms Location For WrestleMania 42
It's official. WrestleMania 42 is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made the announcement in a pre-recorded video that aired during Money in the Bank.
Next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' is set to take place inside of Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.
After it was announced that New Orleans would be the host for WrestleMania 42 back in February, WWE made the unprecedented decision to pull the show from the Big Easy and move it back to Sin City.
In exchange for missing out on the 'Grand Daddy of Them All' in 2026, New Orleans was awarded next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and a different WrestleMania to be held at a future date.
MORE: WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
There had been speculation that London or Saudi Arabia could be last minute replacements for WrestleMania 42, should a deal with Las Vegas not get finalized, but it's clear now that WWE was able to clear all the red tape involved with booking such a massive event this late in the game.
We'll provide more information on WrestleMania 42 just as soon as the company makes it available.
