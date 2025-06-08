Sons Of Three WWE Hall Of Famers Highlight New NIL Class
The sons of three WWE Hall of Famers highlight the brand new NIL class at the Performance Center.
According to USA Today, Brock Rechsteiner, Jacob Henry, and TJ Bullard -- the sons of Scott Steiner, Mark Henry, and Titus O'Neil are headline athletes in the new NIL class for WWE and now have a road in front of them to become pro wrestlers just like their Dad's.
WWE announced its NIL program in 2021 and has brought in star collegiate athletes like Gable Steveson, The Cavinder Twins, and others throughout its existence. NXT Champion, Oba Femi and NXT Tag Team Champion Tank Ledge were also WWE NIL athletes.
MORE: Former WWE NIL Talent, Gable Steveson, Wins Big Ten Wrestling Championship
The other athletes rounding out the new WWE NIL class include:
- Meghan Walker (Nebraska, track and field)
- Madison Kaiser (Minnesota, hockey)
- Garrett Beck (Grand Canyon, lacrosse)
- Kerrigan Huynh (University of Central Oklahoma, track and field)
- Fatima Katembo (LSU Shreveport, basketball)
- Bianca Pizano (Michigan State, field hockey)
- Gina Adams (Lynn University, basketball)
- Hidetora Hanada (Colorado State, football)
- Zuriel Jimenez (Columbia University, track and field)
This class marks the fifth for WWE since the NCAA has allowed its athletes to sign deals like this one outside of their respective sports.
