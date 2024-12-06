WWE SmackDown Added To Royal Rumble Weekend In Indianapolis
The road to WrestleMania 41 is nearly upon us and WWE has now added a stop along the route to Las Vegas.
The Royal Rumble was already slated to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1 next year. Now the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown has been booked for the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, on January 31.
The 38th annual Royal Rumble will be the first of three large stadium events in Indianapolis with Lucas Oil Stadium set to host both WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam in the near future.
Additionally, episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT will emanate from arenas across Indiana as part of this new partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation. Today's announced episode of SmackDown being among them.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Card Predictions: Could Cody Rhodes Go For Three In A Row?
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 11 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster for the Indianapolis SmackDown.
The Royal Rumble streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT on February 1.
John Cena has already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match next year. This will be the 16-time World Champions' final time competing in the event as he kicks-off a year long retirement tour in 2025.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Major Airtime Adjustment for Monday Night Raw With Netflix Move [Report]
WWE Rumors: The Latest on The Rock & WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair