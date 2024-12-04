Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Date and Location Announced
WWE has announced the next Saturday Night’s Main Event date and location.
WWE will be hosting its next NBC primetime special from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, January 25th. The event is scheduled to air on NBC at 8pm ET/7pm CT.
This news confirms an earlier report from Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Radio stating the date set by NBC and WWE was January 25th.
Tickets will be available for presale on December 11th and general purchase will begin December 13th. Fans can sign up for presale access by pre-registering here.
In its original incarnation, Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast on NBC from 1985 to 1991, before moving to Fox in 1992. The specials were designed to provide pay-per-view style matches through the entire card.
The March 14, 1987 edition still holds the highest rating for any program aired in the 8pm time slot for NBC, anchored by a battle royal that featured both Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant prior to their match at WrestleMania III.
WWE announced that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against Kevin Owens in the main event of the December 14th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.
