WWE Introduces Women's United States Championship On SmackDown
The Women's Division in WWE is absolutely flooded with talent and those ladies will soon have something new to fight over.
In a historic announcement on Friday night's (11/8) episode of SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis introduced an all new Women's United States Championship. Details of when and how the first Champion will be crowned have not yet been announced, but Nick Aldis said the new title will be earned and challenged everyone to step up.
A secondary Championship for WWE's ever-growing Women's Division is something that many wrestling fans, as well as the talent themselves, have been advocating for quite some time.
The NXT Women's North American Championship was introduced back in April at Stand and Deliver and has been a welcomed addition on Tuesday nights. A necessary building block to help raise the stock of up and coming talent like Kelani Jordan and now Fallon Henley.
Whether it's Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton or someone else on the SmackDown roster, there's no shortage of great candidates to become the inaugural Women's U.S. Champion.
Conventional wisdom would suggest that Monday Night Raw will soon commission a Women's Intercontinental Championship for the ladies over on the Red Brand, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.
