Rumors Swirls That Lance Anoa'i Signed With WWE
With the Bloodline story growing in recent months to include Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, it appears that another member of the Bloodline may be entering WWE, and soon.
A photo posted on Instagram, posted yesterday by NXT referee Felix Fernandez, shows Lance Anoa’i amongst a group of other NXT talents and wearing an NXT labeled sweatshirt. The photo showed the NXT talents at an event for Give Kids the World Village, a non-profit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong vacations to children with critical illnesses free of charge.
YouTube interviewer MuscleManMalcolm, a longtime collaborator of Anoa’i’s, posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account showing the photo and amplifying Lance’s presence.
Mr. Anoa’i, a member of the storied Anoa’i Family, has been wresting since 2010. Son of Samu, best known as one half of the tag team The Headshrinkers with Rikishi, Mr. Anoa’i has trained and wrestled primarily for Afa Anoa’i, Jr’s Battefield Pro Wrestling, with additional training received from his grandfather, Afa Anoa’i.
He resurrected the the Samoan SWAT Team with Juicy Finau during his time with MLW, and together the duo held the MLW World Tag Team Championship before leaving the promotion in 2023.
Mr. Anoa'i has appeared on WWE programming twice before, having wrestled Shane McMahon on an episode of Monday Night Raw on May 27, 2019. He also had a match on SmackDown on January 2, 2015, teaming with Rhett Titus in a losing effort against The Ascension.
In 2023, Mr. Anoa’i was announced as a competitor in the N-1 Victory 2023 tournament held with Pro Wrestling NOAH.
There is no official confirmation at press time regarding Mr. Anoa’i’s signing, but it certainly appears that the Bloodline will continue to increase its presence on WWE television.
