Will Ospreay Credits ECW Legend For Changing His AEW TV Wrestling Style (Exclusive)
Will Ospreay has his sights set on the Owen Hart Cup trophy, aiming to main-event AEW All In this summer for the world title.
Ospreay survived Kevin Knight in the opening round of the tournament at AEW Dynasty. While he has established himself as one of the best in-ring talents in the world, he tells The Takedown on SI his approach to television matches has changed slightly over the past year.
The 31-year-old noted he has pulled back on going full throttle with every single match on AEW TV, aiming to save his biggest moments for pay-per-view.
"A little bit, yeah," he said about reigning his style in. "Because you can't do those epic clashes on TV, that much. It's very rare that you can actually follow through with those epic New Japan-style main events. So you have to pick your spots wisely and now, I feel like I'm really finding my groove at the TV matches. And obviously, when the pay-per-view comes around, I just go balls out, and I hope that people respond well to the matches that I'm trying to put on."
Ospreay told The Takedown on SI that part of his mentality with changing his approach to TV wrestling is in making sure certain moves resonate more with audiences, enhancing his storytelling abilities and the effectiveness of his matches in the process.
"I think this is more of this like, putting more of an emphasis on the moves that I want put over as like, more deadly. So, I woe back a little bit and I don't put all of the big stuff out there. I save a lot of the big stuff for the pay-per-views now. But I still entice people's appetites by the stuff I do put out," he said.
In fact, Ospreay said one AEW producer in particular has been helpful in adjusting his in-ring style, an ECW legend known in his own right for innovation.
"I'll be honest. I've been working a lot with Jerry Lynn, and he's been a real guiding light on how to make stuff a little bit more important for me in those matches," Ospreay said. "So I do put a lot of love and admiration towards Jerry as he's been such a great help in my matches."
Ospreay currently awaits the winner of Konosuke Takeshita and Brody King in the second round of the Owen Hart Cup. If he gets his way, he may also face one of wrestling's biggest free agents later in the tournament as well.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former Women’s Champion Reportedly Signs WWE Legends Deal
Ric Flair Reacts To Charlotte Flair And Tiffany Stratton’s Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment
Drew McIntyre Questions The Toughness Of Some Of The New Wrestlers
Dominik Mysterio On Being The Bad Guy, Bringing A New Element To The Mysterio Name