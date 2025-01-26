Toni Storm Continues To Deliver A Character Performance Of A Lifetime For AEW
When The Takedown on SI unveiled our 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards back in December, we received a bit of push back for our selection on Timeless Toni Storm as 'Female Wrestler of the Year.'
Our selection wasn't to diminish the phenomenal resumes put together by Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Mayu Iwatani and others, but instead laud the depth of character work that has gone unmatched by any other men's or women's performer over the past year.
The brilliance of Toni Storm was on full display Saturday night on AEW Collision Homecoming, when she portrayed three characters in a matter of moments.
She first introduced herself to Mariah May and the Jacksonville crowd as the plucky, loveable underdog that had stolen the hearts of fans all over again. Storm then allowed the AEW Women's Champion to spew all the vile vitriol that she had built up over the past few weeks before giving the Glamour an eye-opening glimpse into the past.
“I am your biggest fan!" Storm said to her 'idol'. "Everything you’ve done, I’ve seen it. From the UK, to Japan, to here in AEW. You're amazing. You’re an inspiration. And one day, I want to be just like you.”
Those words spoken by Storm Saturday night were not at all too dissimilar from what Mariah May first said to her in the fall of 2023 when she was introduced as Timeless Toni's aspiring understudy.
It was at that moment that May realized Storm wasn't crazy, deranged or playing dumb. She was sending a message.
MORE: AEW PPVs Coming To Amazon Prime In 2025
Toni Storm had returned to AEW as the same wolf in sheep's clothing that ultimately led to her undoing at All In: London. She was back for revenge now that she was finally able to see her true enemy in plain sight.
May saw her as well, and she snapped by repeatedly whipping her challenger at Grand Slam Australia with the AEW Women's Championship belt. The assault led to the ultimate reveal as the rookie Toni Storm washed away in front of the crowd at Daily's Place, and Timeless Toni Storm made her triumphant return.
People often say, 'Never forget where you came from.' It's clear that Toni Storm remembers exactly who she was in the early days of her career. A talented but inexperienced young wrestler who was just happy to be booked on a show. Someone who desperately wanted to be liked and was willing to accept advice from anyone nice enough to offer some up.
Storm portrayed her younger self as someone who was hungry for opportunities, but would allow her lack of self-confidence to warp her mind into believing she was unworthy once she had earned them.
The symbolism of her transformation into Timeless Toni Storm Saturday was deeply nuanced. In just a few minutes time, she showcased a decade's worth of growth. A metamorphosis from an unsure teenager into the 29-year-old woman who saunters into arenas with the confidence of a pro wrestler far beyond her years.
Initially believed by many - including myself - to have a short shelf life, Toni Storm has proven that her character work is truly timeless. And her commitment to it knows no bounds.
Like many legends of the past, Storm is never not in character. Whether it's announcing her 'retirement' in an interview with SB Nation, or putting over her rookie persona in a sit down conversation with yours truly, Storm uses everything at her disposal to bring Timeless Toni to the forefront - while simultaneously showcasing the mastery of Toni Rossall.
The deeply creative mind of Toni Rossall is one I'd love to talk shop with one day. An old school mentality that appeals to a new school audience. Until then, chin up and tits out everyone. Timeless Toni Storm is about to take us for a ride.
Oh... and as always... watch out for the shoe.
AEW Collision Homecoming Match Results from 1/25:
- Samoa Joe essentially squashed Nick Wayne
- AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated ROH World TV Champion Komander
- Undisputed Kingdom beat Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Angelo Parker
- The Hounds of Hell Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Gates of Agony
- Yuka Sakazaki won a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a shot at the TBS Championship
- Konosuke Takeshita beat Katsuyori Shibata to retain the AEW International Championship
