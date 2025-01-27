The Latest Reporting On Asuka's Return To WWE
Should WWE fans start getting ready for Asuka?
The former WWE Women's Champion has not wrestled since Backlash in France this past May. That's when The Kabuki Warriors dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
Asuka reportedly suffered a knee injury several weeks prior to that premium live event, and eventually, she was forced to undergo surgery to correct the issue.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the WWE creative team has begun discussing plans for Asuka, which potentially means that one of Damage CTRL's cornerstone members could be on her way back to the ring sooner rather than later.
As of this writing, however, there's been no information regarding a timeline for Asuka's return to action. Unlike Ilja Dragunov, who is also working his way back from knee surgery, Ross Sapp says that Asuka has not yet been spotted at the WWE Performance Center.
There's also been zero indication that Asuka is expected to be in Indianapolis this weekend for the Royal Rumble.
We'll continue to update you on Asuka's status as information becomes available.
