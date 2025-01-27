Wrestling On FanNation

The Latest Reporting On Asuka's Return To WWE

Asuka has been out of action for WWE since last May when she had to undergo surgery for a knee injury.

Rick Ucchino

Get ready for Asuka?
Get ready for Asuka? / wwe.com

Should WWE fans start getting ready for Asuka?

The former WWE Women's Champion has not wrestled since Backlash in France this past May. That's when The Kabuki Warriors dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Asuka reportedly suffered a knee injury several weeks prior to that premium live event, and eventually, she was forced to undergo surgery to correct the issue.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the WWE creative team has begun discussing plans for Asuka, which potentially means that one of Damage CTRL's cornerstone members could be on her way back to the ring sooner rather than later.

As of this writing, however, there's been no information regarding a timeline for Asuka's return to action. Unlike Ilja Dragunov, who is also working his way back from knee surgery, Ross Sapp says that Asuka has not yet been spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

There's also been zero indication that Asuka is expected to be in Indianapolis this weekend for the Royal Rumble.

We'll continue to update you on Asuka's status as information becomes available.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/27/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

Exclusive First Look: Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Clash On Hot Ones, Drew Torches CM Punk

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Gunther, Ripley & Breakker All Retain

Toni Storm Continues To Deliver A Character Performance Of A Lifetime For AEW

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE