WWE Main Event Preview (10/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The recent move to Rumble has given WWE Main Event new life, the latest evidence of which will come later tonight when WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will be in action.
Green is a little over two weeks away from facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to determine the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Champion, and she'll look to continue building momentum when she faces Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid in a non-title match.
After Judgment Day interference resulted in a loss against Roxanne Perez a couple of weeks back, Green got back in the win column this past Monday night when IYO SKY and herself knocked off Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match.
SKY pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion to pick up the win for her team, and tonight Chelsea has an opportunity to stack victories before returning to SmackDown this Friday.
Chelsea Green won't be the only champion appearing on the October 21 edition of Main Event. Haku will accompany the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, down to the ring as they face off against former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a non-title match.
After their surprise defeat in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Fraxiom desperately needs a win. And a victory over the WWE Tag Team Champions would catapult them right to the front of the line for a future tag title opportunity.
There are two other matches on the card tonight, as former Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca goes one-on-one with SmackDown's Candice LeRae, and in a battle of the big men, Bronson Reed will take on Otis. Reed is looking to get back on track following his loss to Oba Femi at Money in the Bank.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was filmed ahead Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw this past week.
WWE Main Event time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:
Watch: Rumble
WWE Main Event location:
Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California and The Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
WWE Main Event card:
- WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green vs. Lainey Reid in a non-title match
- WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga w/ Haku vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a non-title tag team match
- Sol Ruca vs. Candice LeRae
- Otis vs. Bronson Reed
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino