WWE Main Event Preview (10/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The recent move to Rumble has given WWE Main Event new life, the latest evidence of which will come later tonight when WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will be in action.

Green is a little over two weeks away from facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to determine the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Champion, and she'll look to continue building momentum when she faces Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid in a non-title match.

After Judgment Day interference resulted in a loss against Roxanne Perez a couple of weeks back, Green got back in the win column this past Monday night when IYO SKY and herself knocked off Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match.

Chelsea Green and IYO SKY | Netflix

SKY pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion to pick up the win for her team, and tonight Chelsea has an opportunity to stack victories before returning to SmackDown this Friday.

Chelsea Green won't be the only champion appearing on the October 21 edition of Main Event. Haku will accompany the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, down to the ring as they face off against former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a non-title match.

After their surprise defeat in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Fraxiom desperately needs a win. And a victory over the WWE Tag Team Champions would catapult them right to the front of the line for a future tag title opportunity.

Don't miss WWE Main Event on @rumblevideo TOMORROW NIGHT! 👊



WWE Women's Champion @ImChelseaGreen takes on @lainey_wwe, Sol Ruca and @CandiceLeRae battle it out, The MFTs take on Fraxiom, PLUS @otiswwe is in action against @BRONSONISHERE!



📺 8 ET/5 PT on @rumblevideo pic.twitter.com/jsdotKp6fg — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2026

There are two other matches on the card tonight, as former Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca goes one-on-one with SmackDown's Candice LeRae, and in a battle of the big men, Bronson Reed will take on Otis. Reed is looking to get back on track following his loss to Oba Femi at Money in the Bank.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was filmed ahead Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw this past week.

WWE Main Event time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:

Watch: Rumble

WWE Main Event location:

Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California and The Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

WWE Main Event card:

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green vs. Lainey Reid in a non-title match

WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga w/ Haku vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a non-title tag team match

Sol Ruca vs. Candice LeRae

Otis vs. Bronson Reed