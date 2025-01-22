WWE NXT Draws Huge Viewership This Week On The Back Of Three Title Matches
NXT delivered huge viewership this week for WWE on the CW Network thanks to two championship matches.
According to Nielson and per WWE, NXT drew 777,000 viewers on average for this week's show, which is a 21% increase over last year's numbers and flat to last week. The show drew 267,000 viewers on average in the coveted 18-49 demo -- a 19% increase over last week.
The show this week was headlined by Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Championship Match. Femi retained the title. The two men had been feuding since late last year.
The Men's North American Championship was also on the line this week. Tony D'Angelo defeated Ridge Holland to retain the title in the opening contest. The other title match on the show was an NXT Heritage Cup Championship match between Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey. Though he cheated, King was victorious and held onto the cup.
MORE: Corey Graves Returns To Commentary On Tuesday Night's WWE NXT
This week's show featured the return of Bayley -- a former NXT Women's Champion. Bayley spoke in the ring and was confronted by Cora Jade and the former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.
The current champion, Guilia, stood by Bayley's side ahead of the altercation and a massive brawl occurred between the four women. The brawl led to a tag team match next week which will pit Bayley and Guilia against Perez and Jade.
This week's show took place in the WWE Performance Center and next week will hit the road again in Atlanta.
