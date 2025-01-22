Stone Cold Steve Austin Recovering From Total Knee Replacement Surgery
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been dealing with knee issues for, pretty much, his entire professional wrestling career. Stemming from injuries that started piling up back in his college football days at North Texas State University.
Back in October, Austin said his left knee had finally gotten so bad that he needed corrective surgery. Today, the Texas Rattlesnake announced on Instagram that he did undergo a successful total knee replacement which appears to have taken place roughly toward the end of November or beginning of December judging by his social media post.
"I am 7 weeks post op on a Total Knee Replacement. My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting this surgery off for years. Post op X-Rays show everything is healing nicely."- Stone Cold Steve Austin
"Before starting PT, I came out of the gate aggressive and started walking way too soon and too far and really pissed off my new knee. Total Knee Replacement is a year long healing process, so I don't know what the hell I was thinking. Swelling is still an issue, but things are healing up nicely and getting solid."
If his recovery continues to go well, Austin says he plans to compete in The Mint 400 off-road race in Las Vegas seven weeks from now.
The WWE Hall of Famer, and Nevada resident, had expressed interest in a WrestleMania 41 appearance during a few interviews last year. The Grand Daddy of Them All will also be held in Las Vegas this coming April, but news regarding Austin and WWE has gone relatively quiet in recent weeks.
There were some rumblings online that Stone Cold was considered for the Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, but his knee surgery certainly could have put the kibosh on those plans.
The Takedown on SI wishes Steve Austin a smooth and speedy recovery.
