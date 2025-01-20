BREAKING: GM Adam Pearce Announces Bayley Has Transferred To Monday Night Raw
DING DONG! Hello? Yes, Bayley has a new home.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Monday evening to announce that the Grand Slam Women's Champion has decided to take advantage of the WWE transfer window and join the Women's Division over on Monday Night Raw.
Bayley won't have to wait long at all to have her debut match on Netflix, as she will take on Nia Jax in a SummerSlam rematch tonight in Dallas. TX. A match that was made with the blessing of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, as Jax is still a member of the Blue Brand's roster.
Bayley paid a visit to Raw last week, as WWE's flagship show was in her hometown of San Jose, California. That's where we saw her chatting with Adam Pearce and the first tease of a potential roster move was made.
Now that it's official, the shift signifies a fresh start for Bayley after she failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton in the main event of SmackDown this past Friday.
The move also creates an interesting dynamic as Bayley is back on the same brand as her former Damage CTRL teammates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Kairi Sane and Asuka once they are able to return from injury.
