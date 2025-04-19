WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It’s the biggest event of the year for WWE NXT as Stand & Deliver is set for Saturday as part of WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.
The main event will feature three of NXT’s best doing battle for the NXT Championship, as Oba Femi defends against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match.
Femi defeated Williams - the former champion - and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match at New Year’s Evil on January 7 to win the title.
Williams has stated his intention to regain the championship, but he’ll have to go through Femi and NXT's top rising star to do it.
That's because while Femi and Williams have their history together, Evans is also looking to make history of his own. The 20-year-old would be the youngest champion in NXT history should he embrace the underdog role and capture the title.
There’s also a personal grudge between Ricky Saints, the current NXT North American Champion, and Ethan Page, a former NXT Champion.
Both have made a name for themselves in NXT after exiting AEW, and Page looks to win back gold in Saints’ first title defense.
Guilia is back with her mind on the NXT Women’s Championship, which is now held by Stephanie Vaquer.
The two will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also includes Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace, with all four women already proving that they have championship pedigree.
Will there be new NXT Tag Team Champions at Stand & Deliver? That’s what many fans are asking after Hank Walker and Tank Ledger kept their momentum going by earning the No. 1 Contender’s spot against Fraxiom.
Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been on a dominant run as champions since winning the titles from Chase U last September, but the ongoing tension between the standout partners may play a role against the hungry challengers.
Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and the returning Thea Hail will try to steal the show in a Six-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship.
Vaquer won the title from Guilia in a Winner Takes All Match for both championships last month at Madison Square Garden, but she relinquished the championship on April 1 under the condition that she could choose her opponent for Stand & Deliver.
Elsewhere on the card, there’s a Four-Team Elimination Match between Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade, Fatal Influence, and Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin that will determine the No. 1 Contender’s for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Also added on this week’s NXT television was a Six-Man Tag Team Match, with The D’Angelo Family aiming to finish their rivalry with the upstart DarkState in what figures to be one of the most chaotic matches on the show.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s NXT Stand & Deliver show in Las Vegas:
How to Watch NXT Stand & Deliver:
Streaming: Peacock, Netflix
NXT Stand & Deliver Start Time:
Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
NXT Stand & Deliver Location:
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Match Card (Announced):
Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship
Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship
Fraxiom (c) vs. Hank and Tank for the NXT Tag Team Championships
Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail in a Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin in WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender’s Four-Way Elimination Match
