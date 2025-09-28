Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Under Contract With TNA Wrestling
Some clarity has finally been given on the contract situation of Cedric Alexander.
The former Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in February, ending a nine-year run with the company. It wasn't long at all after his non-compete expired that Alexander found himself back in the ring, making appearances for several independent promotions during the spring.
He would then make his TNA Wrestling debut on the June 20 episode of Impact when he saved the Order 4 from an attack by Mustafa Ali. Alexander has continued to work with TNA throughout the summer, but there was never any confirmation on whether he had officially signed with the company - until now.
In a Sept 27 report, Fightful Select is reporting that TNA has gone back and forth over the years on their contract philosophies and whether they want to use talent without having them signed. That is not an issue when it comes to Alexander.
"Fightful Select has confirmed that Cedric Alexander is under contract to TNA Wrestling. He’s been appearing on their programming for a number of months, but until now there was no confirmation he was under contract with the company."
Sean Ross Sapp has been unable to confirm how long Alexander's contract runs, but he did note in his report that there are a number of TNA performers who are currently working without a long-term deal of any length.
Hurt Syndicate hopes are on hold for now
Many wrestling fans have understandably been waiting for months for Alexander to arrive in All Elite Wrestling and realign himself with the Hurt Syndicate.
Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Cedric Alexander were a highly successful quartet from 2020 to 2023 in WWE, of course known back then as the Hurt Business.
They were inexplicably broken up during the final months of Vince McMahon's tenure as the head of creative, and overtures to reunite under current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque were allegedly denied.
There have been reports in recent weeks that AEW management has given consideration to adding new members to The Hurt Syndicate, but with Alexander under TNA contract, a full-fledged Hurt Business reunion is definitely not in the works. At least for now.
