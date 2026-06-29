WWE Raw Preview (6/29/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's been nearly two decades since WWE held a televised live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but that streak will come to an end tonight.

Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall with a special 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) start time on Netflix. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to the Red Brand, two days after Jey Uso failed to bring the King of the Ring crown to The Bloodline.

The OTC gave Jey the directive of winning the tournament and then the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but Uce was unable to conquer Oba Femi on Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions. How will that failure sit with The Tribal Chief? With a guaranteed title shot at The "Biggest Party of the Summer", will The Ruler step up to Roman Reigns tonight on WWE Raw? We'll find out in a few short hours.

While we are still waiting to find out which champion Oba Femi will challenge, the new Queen of the Ring IYO SKY wasted absolutely no time in choosing to run it back with Liv Morgan in five weeks' time. The Genius of the Sky knocked off the reigning Women's World Champion moments after Morgan was cursed by Danhausen.

Morgan picked the worst possible time to shake down the very nice, very evil and very popular Superstar for the money he "stole" from The Judgment Day, and paid the price, even if she was unconvincingly insistent that she was not cursed after Night of Champions came to a close.

Liv Morgan wants everyone to know, she is NOT cursed 🤨@yaonlylivvonce pic.twitter.com/exa2uXnhcr — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Seth Rollins isn't giving up on his goal of challenging for a world title at SummerSlam. The Visionary pulled out an incredibly hard-fought victory over Bron Breakker inside a steel cage at Night of Champions, but his path toward another meeting with Roman Reigns remains unclear. The future of The Vision also seems incredibly bleak after another marquee loss for Rollins' creation.

One match has been announced for the show thus far, and it was set up last week. Both Chad Gable and Dominik Mysterio have their sights set on earning a Men's Intercontinental Championship opportunity, but Dirty Dom wasn't interested in battling Gable to earn it. He instead volunteered the recently electrocuted JD McDonagh to fight in his stead.

Chad Gable | Netflix

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is also being advertised for the Atlantic City Raw on WWE's website, but The 'Best in the World' is reportedly not expected back on television until the July 6 edition of the Red Brand in Chicago.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are likely to be announced ahead of the show going live on Netflix. And don't forget to catch up on every result from Night of Champions.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh

Night of Champions fallout