WWE Raw (11/25/24): 3 Hits And 3 Misses From This Week's Show
This week's episode of WWE Raw has wrapped and featured all the final Raw hype for Survivor Series on Saturday night.
What worked? What didn't? This column breaks down the hits and misses from this week's show.
Hits
1. The New Day
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods haven't been on the same page for months and have seemed headed for a break up. This week, the duo lost to Alpha Academy in seconds and the biggest flare up between the two ensued. Woods and Kingston were tremendous. They were emotional, personal, and believable in airing dirty New Day laundry. With the big ten year anniversary of New Day celebration set for next week, a public war of words this week was the perfect way to add tension to the story.
2. Damian Priest
Priest has become a regular in this spot on the list. Priest had a verbal confrontation with Gunther on the show this week and also dropped Gunther through a table. Yes, that was impressive, but more impressive was Priest's control on the microphone. He comfortably addressed Gunther and was confident in claiming he would win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series. Plus, the crowd gave him the pop of the night.
3. Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair
This match was the main event and it delivered. Belair sold well for Jax, who looked dominant for most of the match. When it came time for Belair's comeback, Jax sold it equally well. They had chemistry and the result was a match that hooked the audience from the opening bell.
Misses
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Shenanigans
Another Intercontinental Championship match and another shenanigan finish. This time, Sheamus interrupted the match and attacked Ludwig Kaiser, causing the bout to end in a no contest. After the match, Sheamus, Kaiser, and Breakker brawled it out. They are moving to a triple threat match between these three at Survivor Series, but if WWE wants people to care about televised title matches, they can't all end this way. Plus, the rivalry between the three doesn't feel all that authentic at this point.
2. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee
When you lose to The Creed Brothers, you have a problem. Yes, Chad Gable got involved in the match, but a loss is a loss. Mysterio and Lee have more value and have been presented as much bigger stars than The Creeds have. Unless this is a concerted effort to boost The Creeds in a major way, this was a bizarre twist.
3. The Final Testament
So, The Miz was right and the Wyatt Sicks were in the building this week? Miz and Karrion Kross looked like comic book characters hunting down Bo Dallas and Co. Scarlett wasn't any better trying to act like she was emotionally tortured by Nikki Cross. Way too silly.
