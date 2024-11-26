WWE Raw Results (11/25/24): Damian Priest Destroys Gunther, The New Day implodes, War Games Advantage Set
Team Rhea Ripley has the advantage against Team Liv Morgan inside of War Games Saturday night at Survivor Series thanks to Bianca Belair.
In the main event of this week's episode of WWE Raw, Belair defeated Nia Jax to earn the advantage for her team. During War Games, Team Ripley will get a one woman benefit at multiple points during the match.
Belair was able to secure the victory thanks to help from Bayley. Bayley ran down to the ring and caused Jax to crash into an exposed turnbuckle. Earlier in the night, Belair wasn't sure about Bayley joining Team Ripley after Jade Cargill went down Friday night on Smackdown. Now, it looks like Bayley has the fast track to being named that fifth woman.
The show began this week with an in-ring promo segment between WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, and Damian Priest. Priest is challenging Gunther for his championship at Survivor Series.
Priest told Gunther that he had lost confidence in himself and because of that, he would take the championship away from him. Priest told Gunther to speak and before he did, he used the microphone to clock Priest in the face.
From there, the brawl between the champion and challenger was on. Gunther got the early upper hand and rolled out of the ring with Priest. Gunther looked like he would put Damian Priest through the nearby announce table, but Priest punched him in the face to get momentum in the brawl back. Priest then lifted Gunther into the air and dropped Gunther through the table with a Razor's Edge. Priest then stood tall over Gunther with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt held high above his head.
In other action on the show, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE Intercontinental Championship ended in a no-contest when Sheamus ran down to the ring and attacked Kaiser during the match. After seeing this, Bron Breakker attacked Sheamus and the trio of competitors fought all around the ringside area.
The brawl lasted through the commercial break. When the show returned, the brawl continued until Adam Pearce walked to the stage and screamed for the fight to stop. Pearce then told all three guys that they would be fighting in a triple threat match for the IC title at Survivor Series on Saturday night.
The Judgment Day retained their WWE World Tag Team Championships on the show this week. They defeated The War Raiders thanks to repeated help from fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.
The shocking moment of the night occurred when Alpha Academy defeated The New Day in seconds. After the match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston aired all their dirty laundry on television for the world to see. Kingston told Woods that he was too reckless and Woods took credit for helping Kingston win the world title.
Woods dunked on Kofi and said that he blew his opportunity with the world championship when he lost the title to Brock Lesnar in six seconds. Kingston stormed away from Woods and the fight never got physical. Next week on Raw, WWE will celebrate the tenth anniversary of The New Day.
Full WWE Raw Results (11/25/24)
- The Creed Brothers defeated Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match
- Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship ended in a no-contest
- Finn Balor & JD McDonagh defeated The War Raiders to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- Alpha Academy defeated The New Day
