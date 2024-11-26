CM Punk And Paul Heyman Return Breaks WWE Smackdown Social Views Record
CM Punk continues to move the needle.
WWE announced on this evening’s Monday Night Raw that Punk’s return, coupled with the return of Paul Heyman, racked up over 72 million social views, the most of any moment that occurred on Smackdown this year.
The WWE YouTube video showing the segment in full, the video on WWE’s X and Instagram accounts, plus reaction videos posted by streamers like SantiZap, Wheezy Blonde, and Minnie Portable have all helped push the video to its record view count.
The YouTube post will easily eclipse a million views in 24 hours, reaching the mark nearly 12 hours since being posted.
CM Punk returned on Friday Night Smackdown this past week, revealed by Paul Heyman as the fifth member of the OG Bloodline’s WarGames team. They will be competing against the New Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, as well as Bronson Reed, at Survivor Series: WarGames, this Saturday, November 30th, at the Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Punk shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE after a nine-year absence at last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Earlier today, WWE released unseen backstage footage of Punk’s return on its YouTube page.
