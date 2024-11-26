WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Introduces New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
As expected, a new Women’s Championship was announced ahead of Monday Night Raw.
Prior to the beginning of the episode, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce introduced the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Pearce displayed the new championship for the live crowd and indicated that a tournament will begin next week to determine who will be the inaugural champion.
MORE: WWE Introduces Women's United States Championship On SmackDown
“It has been the symbol of excellence for the real work horses of our sport,” Pearce said about the Men’s Intercontinental Championship in his announcement.
“For those that, night in and night out, unquestionably leave it all in the ring. Blood, sweat, and tears. Guys, I feel the same about the Women’s division of Monday Night Raw. Every week, they pour their heart, and their blood, sweat, and tears into their craft. And every week, they prove to me, time and time again, that they are the true work horses in WWE. Therefore, it is my distinct honor to present their own symbol of excellence to fight for.”- Adam Pearce
This marks the first secondary Women’s Championship for the Raw brand. The Women’s Intercontinental and Women’s United States Championships were long rumored to be created in WWE to provide championship opportunities for the Women’s division.
A tournament is currently underway for the Women’s United States Championship on Friday Night Smackdown. Bayley is slated to face Chelsea Green in the semifinals, while Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez will compete on the November 29th episode to determine who will face Michin in the next round.
Only one woman in the history of WWE has held the Men’s Intercontinental Championship. Chyna held the championship twice, winning it once against Jeff Jarrett in October 1999, and again in January 2000, beating Chris Jericho.
This is a developing story.
Recommended
Bayley: Nobody Knew WWE Women's United States Championship Was Coming
Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Has One Big Goal Left To Accomplish Before Retirement
Reason Why Jade Cargill Was Removed From WarGames And US Title Tournament Revealed
Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)