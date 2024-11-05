Iyo Sky Wins WWE Battle Royal To Become Number One Contender
Iyo Sky is the new number one contender for the WWE Women's World Championship.
Sky won a massive Battle Royal on this week's episode of WWE Raw to earn the opportunity to face Liv Morgan for her championship. The match also included Lyra Valkyria, both WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and others.
This week's Raw began with Liv Morgan in the ring celebrating her Crown Jewel Championship win at Crown Jewel over the weekend. Eventually, Morgan was interrupted by the tag champions, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. The duo challenged Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to a tag team match, but they declined.
As that happened, Raw General Manger Adam Pearce walked to the ring and informed Morgan that she would be receiving a future opponent for her title. He then announced the Battle Royal and the match began.
The final four women in the match were Sky, Cargill, Belair, and Valkyria. Cargill and Belair were eliminated by Morgan. In the end, Sky connected with a German suplex on Valkyria on the ring apron, which caused Valkyria to fall out of the ring and thus crowning Sky as the winner.
This week's episode of Raw will also feature a number one contender match in the men's division. Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Sheamus will collide in a fatal four-way match with the winner facing Gunther at a later date for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Recommended
WWE Announces 13 New WWE Raw And WWE SmackDown Dates On The Road To WrestleMania 41
Liv Morgan Credits Time Away From WWE For Helping Find Her Sense Of Self
WWE's Goldust: 10 Facts About The Dustin Rhodes Character You Probably Didn't Know