The Latest On Seth Rollins' Recovery Timeline As He Faces Shoulder Surgery
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an official update on the health of Seth Rollins on Monday night on Raw, but the reported prognosis is not great.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion suffered a shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel when he delivered a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
Rollins said after the show was over that the move would likely have some long-term ramifications, and he appears to be right. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has confirmed that this injury is not part of some SummerSlam-esque angle, and that The Visionary will have to go under the knife to fix the damage.
“He’s having surgery. That’s a hundred percent,” Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “They don’t know all the damage in his shoulder and they will find out the damage when they open him up. When they do the surgery we’ll have an idea [how long he'll be out].”
While the future of both Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship remains uncertain, there is at least some hope within WWE that he could be back in time for next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
“I guess the best way to put it is they hope he’ll be okay for WrestleMania, there’s no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But, he’s out for months, for sure, which we already knew.”
Rollins was written off of television last Monday when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed capped off the weekend in Perth, Australia by turning on the man that brought them together. After Breakker cut Seth in half with a spear, the Auszilla climbed to the top rope and delivered a monstrous Tsunami.
What's next for the World Heavyweight Championship?
If Seth Rollins is going to be out of action for the next several months, then there is no way that he can remain the World Heavyweight Champion. It is a guarantee that he will be forced to relinquish the title. The question is how the next champion will be crowned.
CM Punk became the No. 1 Contender last Monday when he defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match on Raw, but now there's no Visionary to face.
WWE had to navigate through a similar issue earlier this year when Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship following her pregnancy announcement. The title sat vacant for a little over a month before Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza to win the gold.
Hopefully, Adam Pearce will be able to paint a clearer picture of what will happen next this Monday night on Netflix.
