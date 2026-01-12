WWE Raw Preview (1/12/26) Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

What's the word the kids like to throw around these days? Oh yeah, we have an absolute 'banger' on the horizon this afternoon.

WWE Monday Night Raw has a special start time today and the fans in Dusseldorf, Germany will soon bear witness to the first-ever clash between Gunther and AJ Styles.

The Ring General has been parading across the globe ever since Saturday Night's Main Event last month, proudly boasting that he made John Cena tap out like a 'little b----' in his retirement match. But his smug grin was finally smacked off his face last Monday night by one of Cena's greatest rivals.

AJ Styles and John Cena didn't always see eye-to-eye, but the Phenomenal One is not about to sit by and let Gunther continue his brazen tour of disrespect toward the Greatest of All-Time. Will Styles shut the former World Heavyweight Champion up for good, or will he, too, be forced to give up?

CM Punk never quit during his World Heavyweight Title defense last week against Bron Breakker, even when things looked bleak. The Best in the World lived up to his nickname when he knocked off his younger, stronger opponent, and today he'll walk into PSD Bank Dome with something to say just a few weeks shy of the Royal Rumble.

The brand new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will also be live on Netflix. In fact, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to open the show, and Raquel Rodriguez will address her assault this past Monday night on an already injured Stephanie Vaquer.

The Vision will also be in action as Austin Theory and Bronson Reed team up to face Penta and Dragon Lee in a huge tag team match, and neither team will be alone. WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Paul Heyman will be at ringside.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan and World Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso are all expected to be at the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about today's special edition of WWE Raw from Germany. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

AJ Styles vs. Gunther

AJ Styles vs. Gunther | WWE

Stop me if you've heard the news, but Gunther defeated John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Or, as he would say, he made the Greatest of All-Time tap out like a 'little b----!'

It's that blatant disrespect that has caught the attention of AJ Styles, and it may have The Ring General in line for a phenomenal ass kicking. It's a first-ever battle between the two-time World Heavyweight Champion and the two-time WWE Champion, and it's this afternoon on WWE Raw.

Penta & Dragon Lee w/ Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman

PENTA AND DRAGON LEE EVEN THE ODDS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jg2gF2GV84 — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026

Absolute chaos unfolded during the main event last Monday night. Penta and Dragon Lee came to the rescue of CM Punk and Rey Mysterio and chased off Bron Breakker's backup in the process.

The Best in the World went on to retain his World Heavyweight Championship over The Unpredictable Badass, which cannot sit well with The Vision. They'll look for a measure of revenge tonight when Austin Theory and Bronson Reed face Penta and Lee in a tag team match.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

WWE Raw Location:

Location: PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany

WWE Raw Card:

Gunther vs. AJ Styles

Penta & Dragon Lee w/ Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY kick-off the show

We'll hear from World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk

Raquel Rodriguez will address her attack on Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

