Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Seth Rollins & More Announced For Monday Night's Raw
WWE is set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo tomorrow night by bringing Monday Night Raw to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce some new additions to the line-up for the big Backlash go-home show. Among them is an appearance by the new No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Becky Lynch will be live on Netflix Monday Night. Six days out from their match at Backlash, The Man is set to call out Lyra Valkyria. If last week is any indication, things could get physical between the champion and challenger very quickly.
Pearce also announced that Women's World Champion IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez. And a week after they left Sami Zayn laying in the middle of the ring, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will roll into Omaha tomorrow with a message to deliver to the WWE Universe.
What could it be? We'll all have to tune into Netflix Monday Night at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) to find out.
Full WWE Raw [5/5/25] Line-up:
Becky Lynch calls out Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria
Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman deliver a message to WWE Universe
Women's World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
Rusev vs. Otis
Penta vs. JD McDonagh
