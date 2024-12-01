WWE Announces Opening Match In Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
WWE has announced the opening match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament.
In a post on X, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler will compete in the first first-round match in the tournament. The winner will move on to the semifinals.
WWE recently announced the creation of both the Women's United States Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The US title tournament has already started on Smackdown and will wrap up at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show on December 14.
In the US title tournament, Bayley, Chelsea Green, and Michin have advanced to the semifinals. The final semifinalist will be determined on Smackdown when Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez wrestle in a Triple Threat Match.
Both the women's US and IC championships are new to the WWE suite of championships. With the addition of those two titles, the men's and women's singles championships align perfectly. The only difference in championships between the women's and men's division is the tag team championships. The men have a set of tag titles on each show, while the women have one set that gets defended on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.
WWE has not revealed the full bracket for the Women's IC Championship tournament at this time.
