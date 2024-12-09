WWE Raw Preview (12/9/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The road to Saturday Night's Main Event takes WWE into Wichita, Kansas tonight as Monday Night Raw invades the Intrust Bank Arena.
Many questions remain after last week's emotionally charged episode that saw CM Punk and Seth Rollins trade blows, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kick Big E out of the New Day and Drew McIntyre return for the first time since Hell in a Cell to assault Sami Zayn - and presumably - Jey Uso.
Finn Balor meantime has his sights set on becoming the World Heavyweight Champion and his plan to bring the gold back to the Judgment Day has been well executed thus far. His attack on Gunther last week baited the Ring General into giving Balor his title match this Saturday at SNME, but it may have come at a cost. Raw GM Adam Pearce has warned Balor, one half of the World Tag Team Champions, that he'll have a separate title match on the horizon as well.
The Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues tonight, while a very personal rivalry Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament rivalry comes to a head and Rhea Ripley goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Here is everything we know about tonight's (12/9) edition of Monday Night Raw:
Match Card (Announced):
Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz
Finn Balor and Adam Pearce to discuss Judgment Day's next World Tag Team Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Opening Round Triple Threat Match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
The Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues tonight on Raw when Lyra Valkyria takes on Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile in an opening round triple threat match. All three women are looking to take a step toward making history and join Dakota Kai in the semi-finals. Tonight's winner will move on to face one of Natalya, Alba Fyre or Kairi Sane in the next round.
The Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament battle in an 8-Man Tag Team Match
After weeks of mind games and coordinated attacks upon one another, The Wyatt Sicks returns to action on Raw to take on The Final Testament & The Miz in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Karrion Kross has promised to make sure that each and every member of the Wyatt Family burns in the fire they started when they sent Nikki Cross to attack his wife Scarlett. Will this become another prophecy foretold for the Final Testament? We'll find out soon... tick tock.
What's this 'other' Finn Balor title match that GM Adam Pearce spoke of last week?
Everything has been coming up Balor in the last couple of weeks. Not only did Finn cost Damian Priest the World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series, but his post match attack on Gunther last week on Raw netted himself a shot at the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. It's a match that Raw GM Adam Pearce wasn't keen to make, but did so upon Gunther's request. Pearce meantime, promised to chat with Balor about his 'other' title match tonight on Raw.
Mami takes on Big Mami Cool is one-on-one action
Rhea Ripley isn't finished with the Judgment Day, even after picking up the win for her team at Survivor Series: WarGames. Mami is still out for revenge against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for attacking her in the NXT parking lot and putting her on the shelf with a broken orbital bone. One has to wonder if Ripley will be walking into this match at full strength, however, after Raquel slammed her eye first into the commentary desk last week on Raw.
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV